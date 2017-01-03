wrestling / News

Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

January 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wyatt-family-american-alpha-smackdown-11017

– The Wyatt Family get their rematch for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships next week on Smackdown. WWE announced that the Family will face American Alpha with the latter’s recently-won championships on the line.

Also announced were John Cena vs. Baron Corbin and Nikki Bella vs. Natalya for the show. You can see a promo from the Wyatt Family below, along with the announcements:

