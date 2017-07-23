wrestling / News
Titles Change Hands at WWE Battleground (Pics, Video)
– The Smackdown Tag Team Championship changed hands at Sunday night’s Battleground in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat the Usos to become the first team to hold both the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles. They end the Usos’ reign at 124 days; they won the titles on the March 21st episode of Smackdown by beating American Alpha.
Pics and video from the match are below:
#TheNewDay is DECKED OUT in the 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 to kick off #WWEBattleground! @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD 🦄🦄🦄 pic.twitter.com/SIlSQrEHxF
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
The #SDLive #TagTeamTitles are about to be decided…and the @WWEUsos look to hold them down like they have since DAY ONE! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/L7evIPoXNR
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
The 🛎 rings, and @TrueKofi wastes no time KICKING things off… #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/EHAcwy6wm2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
The @WWEUsos are showing @XavierWoodsPhD exactly what that #DayOneIsh is all about… #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/hQUa9mzFsO
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
"IT'S OVER! IT'S OVER!" @TrueKofi just learned why you can't TRUST the @WWEUsos… #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/mret7PGm6U
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
Even @WWEBigE CANNOT BELIEVE @XavierWoodsPhD just kicked out of that NASTY SUPERKICK! #WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/6E7FVJGa6S
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
Perhaps @TrueKofi shouldn't have TRUSTED his instincts in attempting something like THIS! #WWEBattleground @XavierWoodsPhD @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/67v3Ek97Ti
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017
This #SDLive #TagTeamTitles match = 🔥🔥🔥#WWEBattleground pic.twitter.com/nMQoAqkc6U
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 24, 2017
CHAMPIONS ONCE AGAIN! It's a NEW DAY for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles at #WWEBattleground! @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/vLJzV3sZCd
— WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2017