– The Smackdown Tag Team Championship changed hands at Sunday night’s Battleground in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods beat the Usos to become the first team to hold both the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Titles. They end the Usos’ reign at 124 days; they won the titles on the March 21st episode of Smackdown by beating American Alpha.

Pics and video from the match are below: