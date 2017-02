– TNA announced today the following TV Taping schedule through August. All tapings will take place at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL…

~ Thursday, March 2nd – Sunday, March 5th

~ Thursday, April 20th* – Sunday, April 23rd

~ Sunday, July 2nd – Thursday, July 6th

~ Thursday, August 17th* – Sunday, August 20th

*April 20th and August 17th will feature Live episodes of Impact Wrestling.