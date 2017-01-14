wrestling / News
TNA Looking to Condense Management and Staff Into One Office
– PWInsider has an update on the future of TNA after Anthem Media purchasing a majority stake in the company. The talk right now is about condensing the management and staff for the company all in the same place. As of now, the company’s management and staff are currently split between the TNA warehouse and the production office at Skyway Studios. Both are currently in two separate areas of Nashville, Tennessee.
