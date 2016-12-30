– Broken Matt Hardy revealed on Twitter that Jeff Hardy has his name back after he paid his debts. Jeff had been going by “Brother Nero” ever since losing the rights to the Hardy brand to Matt. During Impact, they went to the “Dome of Deletion” where Hardy said he repaid his debt by helping him win the tag titles, so he “restored” what he took.

#BrotherNero struggled with losing his mortal identity. He has repaid his debts in EXCESS. As his DELETER, I have RESTORED & RELEASED him. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2016

– TNA World Heavyweight Champion Eddie Edwards was given a tour of Fenway Park in Boston by the Boston Red Sox this week. He wrote on Twitter: