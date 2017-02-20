– ImpactWrestling.com has posted the following article hyping Cody Rhodes’ return to Impact this week:

Last week it was announced on social media that Cody will be making his return to IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday night.

Whether Cody has asked for this time to shake Moose’s hand or celebrate the success of his wife as a Knockout, one thing is certain, both Moose and Mini Moose are excited for Cody to return to Impact. When Brandi was attacked by Decay two weeks ago, Moose came out for the save and had her back. They proved to be a powerful team yet again last week, as we saw Moose and Mini-Moose beat Decay in a Mixed Tag Team match.

We see that Moose and Brandi have become close friends via their matches in the ring, but their relationship was solidified when we saw Moose offer thoughtful sentiments that he would always be there for her backstage. One would think that Cody would be nothing but grateful for Moose’s interventions. After all, its human nature to love the people that protect your loved ones. In contrast, it’s also human nature to dislike the people that are rude to your loved ones. The last time we saw Cody on IMPACT on POP in October 2016, Cody and Brandi fought Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett to settle dispute after Maria had been tormenting Brandi for several weeks prior.

The anticipation of Cody’s return is in full force as we’re just 3 nights away from the excitement. Moose is certainly looking forward to Thursday night! The action will all unfold on Thursday night at 8/7c. We’ll see the return of Cody AND we’ll witness the most controversial wedding in all of history as Laurel Van Ness marries Braxton Sutter. Make sure to tune in, you won’t want to miss it.

– The company also posted their latest “My First Day” featuring Brian Hebner:

– Here is this week’s TNA Xplosion match, featuring Marshe Rockett vs. Mandrews: