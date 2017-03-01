– Cody Rhodes is only working the March 2nd TV tapping date for TNA. TNA will be taping March 2nd through the 5th.

– TNA has been approaching talent about locking them into deals, as Anthem wants to lock in talents that are going to commit to them and if talents, for whatever reason, don’t wish to do that, the feeling is that there are lots of others out there who would want the opportunity.

– There are rumors that some sort of announcement regarding the UK is coming later this week. It was reported last week that Jeff Jarrett and Ed Nordholm met with ITV in the UK

