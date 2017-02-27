– PWInsider reports that TNA sent out an email to the roster this week announcing that Dutch Mantell is the head of creative for TNA going forward. John Gaburick will remaining as a consultant and will run the gorilla position during tapings but will not be involved in the company’s creative aspects. Former creative member Matt Conway is confirmed as having left the company.

– Jeff Jarrett will be overseeing things as the company’s Chief Creative Officer and will not be on TV in the foreseeable future.

– The site also reports that there are expected to be changes to how talent contracts are done. Talents used to be paid per episode they appeared on TV for, so if one taping day counted as multiple episodes it would be paid for each episode taped for. The company plans tgo shift to a per-date pay scale instead. In some cases, talent will have to get approval for independent dates and will have to pay the company 10% of their wrestling earnings outside of the company. The site says that there has been discussion among talents about the possibility of royalty payments changing too.