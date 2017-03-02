– The Wrestling Observer reports that losing creative control of their characters was a big factor in Matt and Jeff Hardy’s TNA departure. The site reports that while (as previously reported) they had verbally agreed to terms with the company, the contract was held up over the fact that when Anthem Sports and Jeff Jarrett came in, the Hardys were being denied the creative control clause in the contract.

Once they found out they would not get creative control, Jeff Hardy immediately backed out. Matt continued to negotiate but was “spooked” when talks started stalling and when talks broke down he decided to negotiate elsewhere.

– Matt took to Twitter to promote tonight’s episode of Impact, which will be the final edition of the Broken Hardys’ Expedition of Gold tour on the show: