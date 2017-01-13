wrestling / News
TNA News: Details On March Impact Tapings, Monster’s Ball Match Confirmed For Next Week
January 13, 2017 | Posted by
– The next set of TNA TV tapings will take place from March 2-9. The March 2 episode will air on a slight tape delay.
– A Monster’s Ball match between Jade and Rosemary has been confirmed for next week’s Impact Wrestling:
Next week on #IMPACTonPOP– @TNA_Rosemary and @JadeTNA will face off in an unbelievable, can't miss #MonstersBall! pic.twitter.com/vwpIIUAvtr
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 13, 2017