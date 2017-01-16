– According to squaredcirclesirens.com, former TNA Knockouts champion Taryn Terrell gave birth to her son Rhett about two weeks ago. Terrell left TNA in January on 2016, noting that her departure as a “personal decision”, and that being with TNA “wasn’t the right fit” for her life going forward. She returned at Bound for Glory on October 2, 2016 to help induct Gail Kim into the TNA Hall of Fame.

– Here is a new TNA video, featuring Don West hyping his new sales…