TNA News: First Talent Set For Pro Wrestling NOAH Show, Top 5 Moments of 2014

February 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– ImpaactWrestling.com has posted new details on TNA’s working relationship with Pro Wrestling NOAH. The company has announced that Eddie Edwards, James Storm and Moose will compete at NOAH’s Great Voyage 2017 event in Yokohama. You can find out more details at the link.

– Fight Network posted the following video looking at TNA’s best moments in 2014 as part of their Fight Network Flashback series:

