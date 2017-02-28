wrestling / News
TNA News: Jarrett Comments on TNA/GFW Future, TNA To Go After Young Talent, The Hardys Are Free Agents at Midnight
– Unless something changes and a deal is agreed to, Matt and Jeff Hardy will be free agents as of midnight.
– TNA plans to get very aggressive at looking for new, younger talents.
– Jeff Jarrett posted the following on Twitter last night…
Exciting times ahead for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! UK 🇬🇧 and India 🇮🇳 get ready… @SonySIX and… ? Stay tuned…
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017
Credit: PWinsider