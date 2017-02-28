wrestling / News

TNA News: Jarrett Comments on TNA/GFW Future, TNA To Go After Young Talent, The Hardys Are Free Agents at Midnight

– Unless something changes and a deal is agreed to, Matt and Jeff Hardy will be free agents as of midnight.

– TNA plans to get very aggressive at looking for new, younger talents.

– Jeff Jarrett posted the following on Twitter last night…

