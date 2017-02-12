wrestling / News

UPDATED: TNA News: Josh Mathews Comments on Reaction to My First Day Video, Sienna Raises Over $10,000 for Charity, Full Xplosion Match Between Jessie Godderz and Baron Dax

February 12, 2017

UPDATE:

– It appears Mathews’ earlier tweet was followed by a heated Twitter exchange with TNA announcer Jeremy Borash, which was later deleted. You can read the full exchange below (via Wrestlezone.com):

Borash: “No one will ever question your credibility after the ‘I believe I am the greatest play by play announcer in the world,’ quote. Good for you.”

Mathews: “Go fly your drone.”

Borash: “I will. The difference between you and that drone? One is a super over personality on a wrestling show… and the other is an announcer.”

Mathews: “Don’t worry @JeremyBorash after WWE, ROH, Lucha, NJPW, NOAH & any other company fires like 10 announcers, you’ll get your chance!”

Mathews: “Yeah, a Ring Announcer. Anyone can do that. Have you seen the people that used to work here?!?”

ORIGINAL:

– Josh Mathews commented on the reaction to the recent My First Day video. In the video, Mathews said he’s the best play-by-play announcer in the world. You can read his tweet commenting on the reaction to the video below.

You can also check out the original video featuring Mathews’ comments below.

– TNA released a new Xplosion match video featuring Jessie Godderz vs. Baron Dax. You can check out the full match video below.

– TNA Knockout Sienna has managed to raise over $10,300 for the Children’s Tumor Fund by taking part in the Cupid Undie Run in Detroit, Michigan. You can learn more about the charity run HERE.

