UPDATE:

– It appears Mathews’ earlier tweet was followed by a heated Twitter exchange with TNA announcer Jeremy Borash, which was later deleted. You can read the full exchange below (via Wrestlezone.com):

Borash: “No one will ever question your credibility after the ‘I believe I am the greatest play by play announcer in the world,’ quote. Good for you.”

Mathews: “Go fly your drone.”

Borash: “I will. The difference between you and that drone? One is a super over personality on a wrestling show… and the other is an announcer.”

Mathews: “Don’t worry @JeremyBorash after WWE, ROH, Lucha, NJPW, NOAH & any other company fires like 10 announcers, you’ll get your chance!”

Mathews: “Yeah, a Ring Announcer. Anyone can do that. Have you seen the people that used to work here?!?”

ORIGINAL:

– Josh Mathews commented on the reaction to the recent My First Day video. In the video, Mathews said he’s the best play-by-play announcer in the world. You can read his tweet commenting on the reaction to the video below.

Seems like "My First Day" caused quite the reaction! Obviously, we are all entitled to our opinions & that makes what we do so great! — Josh Mathews (@realjoshmathews) February 12, 2017

You can also check out the original video featuring Mathews’ comments below.

– TNA released a new Xplosion match video featuring Jessie Godderz vs. Baron Dax. You can check out the full match video below.

– TNA Knockout Sienna has managed to raise over $10,300 for the Children’s Tumor Fund by taking part in the Cupid Undie Run in Detroit, Michigan. You can learn more about the charity run HERE.