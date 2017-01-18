wrestling / News
TNA News: Marti Belle Done With Company, Rumors on Anthem Restructuring TNA, Jarrett Heads to LA
January 18, 2017 | Posted by
– Anthem will reportedly be restructuring TNA as they move forward. There have been rumors making the rounds about TNA executive changes, but nothing has been officially set in stone yet.
– Jeff Jarrett was back in Los Angeles this week for meetings related to his Global Force Wrestling promotion.
– Marti Belle is done with TNA as her contract has expired, she had not been used in months by the company.
Credit: Pwinsider.com