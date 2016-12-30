wrestling / News

TNA News: Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Expecting New Child, TNA Returning To PPV Next Week, Gail Kim Visits Troops

December 30, 2016 | Posted by Joseph Lee
matt-hardy-happy

– As revealed on Impact last night, Matt Hardy and Reby Sky are expecting their second son in the summer.

– The January 5th One Night Only PPV will air live from Orlando on the Fite TV App. The app is available on the desktop, cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices. You can get it here.

– Gail Kim recently visited the troops for the USO. She wrote on Instagram:

Broken Matt Hardy, Reby Hardy, TNA One Night Only, Joseph Lee

