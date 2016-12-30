wrestling / News
TNA News: Matt Hardy and Reby Sky Expecting New Child, TNA Returning To PPV Next Week, Gail Kim Visits Troops
– As revealed on Impact last night, Matt Hardy and Reby Sky are expecting their second son in the summer.
– The January 5th One Night Only PPV will air live from Orlando on the Fite TV App. The app is available on the desktop, cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices. You can get it here.
– Gail Kim recently visited the troops for the USO. She wrote on Instagram:
Walking to meet the brave soldiers in Q West, 12 km from Mosul where the battle is currently the most dangerous. I have always supported my husband in what he cares about and is most passionate about, but you truly don't understand unless you see it and have such a personal experience with it. The conditions they endure and what they go through was surreal. The only reason we were able to be there was bc we were with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. We should never forget the sacrifice they are making for us in battling ISIS. Seeing the smiles on their faces was the best gift of all this holiday. All thanks to the USO!