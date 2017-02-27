wrestling / News

TNA News: Matt Hardy Comments On Intriguing Week, Cody Wrestling On Impact, TNA Executives At Crash

February 27, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– In a post on Twitter, Broken Matt Hardy spoke about the upcoming week in wrestling. He wrote:

As reported, The Broken Hardys’ TNA contracts expire this Wednesday. TNA holds their next Impact Wrestling tapings on Thursday.

– TNA has announced that Cody Rhodes vs. Moose will happen on this Thursday’s episode of Impact. Rosemary will fight Jade in a last Knockouts Standing match.

– Jeff Jarrett and Anthem Sports & Entertainment Executive Vice President Anthem Sports & Entertainment Ed Nordholm were at at the Crash Lucha Libre event in Tijuana, Mexico this past weekend.

