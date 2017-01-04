– According to a report by PWInsider (via WrestlingInc.com), there aren’t going to be any major roster or direction changes for TNA Wrestling this week. TNA’s set to return to Universal Studios in Orlando this week for Impact Wrestling and PPV tapings. The feeling is that with the Anthem Sports & Entertainment takeover, TNA just has to get through these tapings in order to make it to March.

– It’s noted that Jeff Jarrett has had recent talks with Anthem, and he was reportedly in Florida earlier this week on a family vacation.

– The report indicates there’s been speculation on Angelina Love and Davey Richards possibly returning for the Impact tapings this week. Richards has recently been out of action with an ACL injury, and he plans on 2017 as his last year as a wrestler. Love has been out of action after giving birth to her and Richards first child last March.

