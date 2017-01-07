– As we previously reported, Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud have new gimmicks. Rex is playing a Liberace character while Spud appears to be his “manservant.” PWInsider noted that this is a gimmick that Rex pitched to WWE multiple times while he was Damien Sandow.

– PWInsider also reports that TNA is planning a Knockouts only PPV during this week’s tapings.

– POP TV is set to be removed from Verizon DIOS on January 15, but only for those with “Custom” or “Select” packages. If you subscribe with the “Preferred,” “Extreme” or “Ultimate DIOS packages, you’ll get POP TV and, of course, Impact Wrestling.