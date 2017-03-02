wrestling / News
TNA News: Pic of New Logo At Tonight’s Taping, Non-Spoiler Match Listing & Opener For Tonight’s Impact, Match of the Month
– Here’s a pic of the new TNA Impact logo on display at tonight’s Impact taping.
😍😍 Guardrail Covers!! 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/RbaBsbBYwc
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 2, 2017
– Here is TNA’s latest Match of the Month, Sabu vs. Ken Shamrock in a Ladder vs. Submission Match from 2002.
– TNA will of course have their first Impact taping under the new Jeff Jarrett regime tonight. We will post spoilers later tonight.
– Scheduled for tonight’s TV broadcast of Impact:
* Drew Galloway will defend the Impact Grand Title
* Jade vs. Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing Match (will open the show)
* Andrew Everett vs. Trevor Lee
* Josh Barnett vs. Bobby Lashley
This episode was taped in January and will be the final episode under the previous regime.