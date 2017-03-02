– Here’s a pic of the new TNA Impact logo on display at tonight’s Impact taping.

– Here is TNA’s latest Match of the Month, Sabu vs. Ken Shamrock in a Ladder vs. Submission Match from 2002.

– TNA will of course have their first Impact taping under the new Jeff Jarrett regime tonight. We will post spoilers later tonight.

– Scheduled for tonight’s TV broadcast of Impact:

* Drew Galloway will defend the Impact Grand Title

* Jade vs. Rosemary in a Last Knockout Standing Match (will open the show)

* Andrew Everett vs. Trevor Lee

* Josh Barnett vs. Bobby Lashley

This episode was taped in January and will be the final episode under the previous regime.