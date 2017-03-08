wrestling / News

TNA News: Rachael Ellering Debuts Tomorrow, Company Selling AJ Styles DVD Set Again

March 8, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– TNA has announced that Rachael Ellering, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, will make her Impact Wrestling debut tomorrow night against Sienna. Ellering also posted on Twitter that she’s still currently a free agent…

– TNA is once again selling their four-disc DVD set on AJ Styles, which was their best selling set of 2016….

