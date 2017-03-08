wrestling / News
TNA News: Rachael Ellering Debuts Tomorrow, Company Selling AJ Styles DVD Set Again
– TNA has announced that Rachael Ellering, daughter to WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering, will make her Impact Wrestling debut tomorrow night against Sienna. Ellering also posted on Twitter that she’s still currently a free agent…
The #Knockouts have a new addition. @RachaelEllering debuts Thursday against @SiennaTNA on #IMPACTonPop.
MORE: https://t.co/PXSYdLhpSQ pic.twitter.com/JXc7F6IKjA
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 8, 2017
I feel like I'm @DeonnaPurrazzo saying this but I'm still a free agent y'all.
— Rachael Ellering (@RachaelEllering) March 8, 2017
– TNA is once again selling their four-disc DVD set on AJ Styles, which was their best selling set of 2016….