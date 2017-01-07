wrestling / News

TNA News: Sgt. Chris Melendez Backstage at One Night Only, Tyrus Appears on The Greg Gutfield Show Via Satellite, and Note on Decay’s New Theme Music

January 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tyrus

– Sgt. Chris Melendez was backstage visiting friends at last night’s TNA One Night Only PPV event.

– TNA star Tyrus appeared on The Greg Gutfield Show last night on Fox News via satellite from Orlando, Florida. Tyrus appears on the show on a fairly regular basis.

– The new theme music by Decay is composed by Dale Oliver, who has composed a number of TNA music themes over the years.

Credit: PWInsider

article topics :

Chris Melendez, Decay, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading