– Sgt. Chris Melendez was backstage visiting friends at last night’s TNA One Night Only PPV event.

– TNA star Tyrus appeared on The Greg Gutfield Show last night on Fox News via satellite from Orlando, Florida. Tyrus appears on the show on a fairly regular basis.

– The new theme music by Decay is composed by Dale Oliver, who has composed a number of TNA music themes over the years.

