wrestling / News
TNA News: Sgt. Chris Melendez Backstage at One Night Only, Tyrus Appears on The Greg Gutfield Show Via Satellite, and Note on Decay’s New Theme Music
January 7, 2017 | Posted by
– Sgt. Chris Melendez was backstage visiting friends at last night’s TNA One Night Only PPV event.
– TNA star Tyrus appeared on The Greg Gutfield Show last night on Fox News via satellite from Orlando, Florida. Tyrus appears on the show on a fairly regular basis.
– The new theme music by Decay is composed by Dale Oliver, who has composed a number of TNA music themes over the years.
Credit: PWInsider