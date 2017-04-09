– Hannibal recently interviewed Shane Helms Below are some highlights (transcript via Wrestlezone.com).

Helms on the new management for Impact Wrestling: “So far I haven’t had any problems. I didn’t have a lot of dealings with the past management either. I have only been there for a year and a half, so I’m kinda the new kid on the block, but I’m also one of those guys that’s easy to work with. So if you kinda have problems with me at this point, I’m just going to assume it’s the other person.”

Helms’ favorite WrestleMania moments: “I won the Hardcore Title at WrestleMania, so winning a title at ‘Mania is always something good to have on a resume. Then in Detroit the opening match was myself and Chavo against Carlito and Ric Flair. Being in the ring with Ric Flair in front of 83,000 people at a WrestleMania, for a little kid from North Carolina that was a really big moment from me.”

