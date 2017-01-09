wrestling / News

TNA News: This Week’s Taping Schedule, Update on House Shows & India Tour

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mahabali Shera

– TNA will likely begin running live events/house shows in the summer.

– The company looks to finally run their tour of India in the summer.

– TNA is doing pre-tapes with talent today. They start taping in front of an audience again tomorrow. Here is the taping schedule for the rest of the week…

* Tuesday at 6PM ET.
* Wednesday at 6PM ET.
* Thursday at 6PM ET.

