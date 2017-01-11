– It appears that at the end of this week’s TNA taping cycle, they will have taped 9 episodes of Impact. They originally planned to tape 12 episodes. TNA returns to Universal studios on March 2nd, and they will tape through March 9th.

– Earlier this week, it was reported that had been offered the theme songs composed by Sherri Shaw during the Billy Corgan regime for free but had turned them down. The company has now changed their mind, end last night, they used Shaw’s themes for Marshe Rockett and Allie.

Credit: Pwinsider