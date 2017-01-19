wrestling / News

TNA News: Top 5 TNA Sting Moments Video, Sienna Does Charity Undie Run

January 19, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sienna

– Sienna is doing the Cupid’s Undie Run on Valentine’s Day in Detroit. The run is a charitable event that raises money for The Children’s Tumor Foundation. 100% of the profits go directly to the charity. Sienna has put out a contest for those who donate to her campaign with a Shine/Shimmer merchandise package and a separate Impact Wrestling merch package. You can find out more here.

– Fight Network has released the following video featuring the top five moments of Sting’s Impact Wrestling career:

