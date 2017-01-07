– TNA’s TV taping schedule for Impact is set to continue both today and tomorrow at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. TNA has TV tapings set for today at 1PM and 7PM. The tapings are also scheduled for tomorrow at the same times.

– Gail Kim reportedly underwent back surgery recently. During last night’s One Night Only show, the broadcast mentioned that she has an injury that is taking longer to heal than what was originally expected after a recent surgery.

– Karen Jarrett was reportedly backstage at last night’s One Night Only event, along with the Jarrett family children. However, she was not backstage at the TV taping last Thursday.

Credit: PWInsider