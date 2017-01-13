– PWInsider reports that the reason for last night’s Impact SNAFU on Fight Network in Canda had to do with a file transfer issue. Fight Network, which is owned by Anthem, aired a repeat episode because the file for the episode was corrupted. They were sent a new copy and played the correct episode later. Pop TV’s file had no issues.

– The site also says that Don West’s return is to help get rid of a ton of merchandise stock sitting in the warehouse. Jeff Jarrett reportedly suggested bringing West back and the site says there will be a “massive unloading” of merchandise, with deals that are crazy even for West.

– John Gaburick, Matt Conway and their team wrote and directed the storylines during this week’s Impact tapings, most of which were already in place before Billy Corgan left. Jeff Jarrett, Dutch Mantell and Dixie Carter were not involved with the tapings and Carter was not present at them.