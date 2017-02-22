– Josh Mathews got himself in trouble with TNA over a tweet he made to a podcast host. Mathews got into an argument with the Real Shoot Wrestling podcast on Tuesday and posted a Tweet that read, “Ohh, ‘Real Shoot Wrestling Podcast!’ Taking offense! Did you guys book a great ‘SHOOT style promo!’ You should really shoot yourselves.”

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, officials saw the tweet and warned Mathews about his social media behavior. The message was deleted, but as you can see below the podcasters took a screenshot that is still live. Mathews also has not deleted a post where he responded to the screengrab, replying with “Stooge.”