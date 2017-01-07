wrestling / News
TNA One Night Only Joker’s Wild Taping Results (SPOILERS)
Credit Billy Krotchsen and Pwinsider.com:
– TNA taped a Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV on Saturday afternoon 1/7 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios Orlando with tag teams being chosen “at random.” The complete results saw:
* Moose & Davey Richards defeated Matt Hardy & Trevor Lee.
* Aron Rex & Rockstar Spud defeated Badd Bones & Jesse Godderz.
* Eddie Kingston & Bram defeated Robbie E & Mahabli Shera.
* Michael Bennett & Braxton Sutter defeated Tyrus & Crazzy Steve.
* Jeff Hardy & DJ Z defeated Eli Drake & Paredyse (TNA Producer Jimmy Long, reprising his old OVW character).
* Jade & Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness & Allie.
* TNA champion Eddie Edwards & Caleb Konley defeated Andrew Everett & Marshe Rockett.
* Moose wins Gauntlet to win $100,000 check.