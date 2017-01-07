Credit Billy Krotchsen and Pwinsider.com:

– TNA taped a Joker’s Wild One Night Only PPV on Saturday afternoon 1/7 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios Orlando with tag teams being chosen “at random.” The complete results saw:

* Moose & Davey Richards defeated Matt Hardy & Trevor Lee.

* Aron Rex & Rockstar Spud defeated Badd Bones & Jesse Godderz.

* Eddie Kingston & Bram defeated Robbie E & Mahabli Shera.

* Michael Bennett & Braxton Sutter defeated Tyrus & Crazzy Steve.

* Jeff Hardy & DJ Z defeated Eli Drake & Paredyse (TNA Producer Jimmy Long, reprising his old OVW character).

* Jade & Sienna defeated Laurel Van Ness & Allie.

* TNA champion Eddie Edwards & Caleb Konley defeated Andrew Everett & Marshe Rockett.

* Moose wins Gauntlet to win $100,000 check.