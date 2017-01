Credit: PWInsider

The PPV is titled “Rivals” and is slated to air in February

* DJ Z def. Trevor Lee

* Braxton Sutter def. Spud

* James Storm def. Mahabali Shera

* Aron Rex w/Spud def. Jessie Goderz

* Decay def. DCC (Bram and Kingston)

* Angelina Love def. Madison Rayne

* Broken Matt Hardy def. Drew Galloway

* Moose def. Mike Bennett (w/ Maria Kanellis Bennett)

* Lashley def. Jeff Hardy