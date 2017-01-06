wrestling / News
TNA Stars Debut New Gimmick at Impact Taping (SPOILER)
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud debuted new gimmicks at Thursday’s Impact tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. The two debuted a Liberace and valet-style gimmick, as you can see in pics below via social media:
That coat thoooo!!! @AronsThoughts #ImpactOnPop pic.twitter.com/AWigUDjBwA
— Cesar (@theredstandard) January 6, 2017
.@AronsThoughts is a little more flamboyant than usual tonight with @RockstarSpud. #IMPACTonPOP #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/JhoGKOCL95
— Patrick (@Traincrossin) January 6, 2017