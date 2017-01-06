wrestling / News

TNA Stars Debut New Gimmick at Impact Taping (SPOILER)

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact Logo

– Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud debuted new gimmicks at Thursday’s Impact tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando. The two debuted a Liberace and valet-style gimmick, as you can see in pics below via social media:

article topics :

Aron Rex, Rockstar Spud, Spoilers, TNA, TNA Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading