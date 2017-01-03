– According to Pwinsider.com, here is the upcoming TNA taping schedule. The company is planning to tape 12 episodes of Impact as well as material for Xplosion and One Night Only PPVs…

* Thursday 1/5 at 7 PM (“live” Impact Wrestling, which taped earlier in the evening and then will air same evening on a delay)

* Friday 1/6 at 7 PM (One Night Only PPV airs at 8 PM live – 411 will have live coverage of the PPV)

* Saturday 1/7 at 1 PM

* Saturday 1/7 at 7 PM

* Sunday 1/8 at 1 PM

* Sunday 1/8 at 7 PM

* Monday 1/9 – Pre-tapes for talent, no taping event for fans.

* Tuesday 1/10 at 6 PM

* Wednesday 1/11 at 6 PM

* Thursday 1/12 at 6 PM

