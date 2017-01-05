According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, TNA is looking to sign the Hardy’s to new exclusive deals. This week’s tapings are the final ones they are contracted for. The Hardys are the biggest deal in the company thanks to the success of their gimmick. Matt & Jeff are pretty much doing their own creative right now. WWE does want them and the upside to a WWE deal is that there is a huge merchandising potential for them with the gimmick in WWE. The downside is the WWE schedule; Matt is about to have a second child and is not having any financial issues with life outside WWE. Also, in TNA, they will remain one of the most pushed acts while in WWE they could get lost in the shuffle. The report also notes that, “things are early in the negotiations. Matt, in particular, is likely going to try and angle for more influence on the creative end for the big picture product.”