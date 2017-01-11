– Aron Rex and Rockstar Spud’s new Liberace/valet-style gimmick was tweaked at Tuesday’s Impact tapings. Wrestling Inc reports that Spud now comes out to jazz and sings Rex’s ring introduction; he sang it three times and encouraged the crowd to participate. Rex is also now wearing makeup in the form of lipstick, eyeliner and blush and tapes his oversized rings to use them as brass knuckles. His nude trunks were also replaced and are now a glittery white.

In addition, Spud did a post-match “dry down” on Rex’s front and back. You can see the full spoilers from the tapings here.