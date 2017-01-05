– WWE announced the following today, noting that Mark Andrews will compete in WWE’s UK tournament. Andrews had been working for TNA since 2014, and won season two of British Boot Camp. While no official announcement has been made, Andrews has likely received his release from TNA…

BREAKING NEWS: #MarkAndrews of Cardiff, Wales will compete in the 16-man tournament field at the @WWEUKCT, LIVE Jan. 14-15 on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/Q8LCS81gTI — WWE (@WWE) January 5, 2017