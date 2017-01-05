wrestling / News

TNA’s Mark Andrews to Compete in WWE’s UK Tournament

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
mark-andrews

– WWE announced the following today, noting that Mark Andrews will compete in WWE’s UK tournament. Andrews had been working for TNA since 2014, and won season two of British Boot Camp. While no official announcement has been made, Andrews has likely received his release from TNA…

