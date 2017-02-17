– As previously reported, Thea Trinidad was in Los Angeles to work on a new WWE Studios wrestling-themed movie project. The Rock has now confirmed on his Instagram account that former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad, aka Rosita, has been cast in the upcoming WWE Studios film, Fighting With My Family. Trinidad will play a Divas champion in the film. You can check out The Rock’s announcement on the casting on Instagram below.

FINALLY… @theatrinidadtmt our #DivasChampion. Our @sevenbucksprod is proud to welcome Thea to our #FightingWithMyFamily cast! Casting the right woman to play our champion was critical. I wanted to keep the integrity of our movie’s authenticity. We had to find a woman who not only has a real star quality, but she also had to have a real reverence and love for our unique wrestling business. Thea has been working extremely hard for years on the independent wrestling circuit and for those who understand what that means – you know how much one has to love our crazy business to work independently for years.

She has a star quality, great presence, humility and is always all about being, “the hardest worker in the room”. She’s working her butt off to put on an outstanding performance in our movie. Congrats, Thea and welcome to the cast. Let’s put in that work and move the crowd. #FightingWithMyFamily #TheaTrinidad #DivasChampion #SevenBucksProds #MisherFilms #Film4 #WWEFilms