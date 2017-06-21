* 11:10 AM: WWE Story Time

* 11:30 AM: Table For 3 (Eve Torres, Maryse, Kelly Kelly)

* 12:00 PM: Legends With JBL (Hall and Nash)

* 1:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 1:45 PM: Talking Smack replay

* 2:10 PM: WWE Story Time

* 2:30 PM: Table For 3 (Eve Torres, Maryse, Kelly Kelly)

* 3:00 PM: Monday Night War (International Talent)

* 4:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 5:00 PM: WWE Countdown (IC Champions)

* 6:00 PM: Stone Cold Podcast (Vince McMahon)

* 7:00 PM: WWE Music Power 10

* 7:30 PM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 8:00 PM: NXT TV (New)

* 9:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 10:00 PM: WWE Countdown (IC Champions)

* 11:00 PM: NXT TV replay

* 12:00 AM: 205 Live replay

* 1:00 AM: WWE Countdown (IC Champions)

* 2:00 AM: NXT TV replay

* 3:00 AM: 205 Live replay

* 4:00 AM: WWE Countdown (IC Champions)

* 5:00 AM: Legends With JBL (Hall and Nash)

* 6:00 AM: NXT TV replay

* 7:00 AM: 205 Live replay

* 8:00 AM: WWE Countdown (IC Champions)

* 9:00 AM: NXT TV replay

* 10:00 AM: 205 Live replay