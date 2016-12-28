wrestling / News
Today’s Schedule of Streaming Events on the WWE Network
December 28, 2016 | Posted by
* 1:00 PM: NXT Takeover: The End
* 3:00 PM: NXT Takeover: Brooklyn
* 5:35 PM: NXT Takeover: Toronto
* 8:00 PM: NXT TV (New)
* 10:00 PM: 205 Live replay
* 11:00 PM: NXT TV replay
* 1:00 AM: 205 Live replay
* 2:00 AM: NXT TV replay
* 4:00 AM: 205 Live replay
* 5:00 AM: WWE Ride Along (Cole, JBL, Saxton, Flair, Charlotte)
* 5:30 AM: Table For 3 (Show, Kane, Henry)
* 6:00 AM: NXT TV replay
* 8:00 AM: 205 Live replay
* 9:00 AM: NXT TV replay