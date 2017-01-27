* 1:00 PM: Total Divas (April 19, 2016)

* 2:00 PM: Holy Foley

* 2:30 PM: Edge & Christian Show

* 3:00 PM: WWE Beyond The Ring (WCW)

* 5:00 PM: Stone Cold Podcast (Ric Flair)

* 6:00 PM: Total Divas (April 12, 2016)

* 7:00 PM: Total Divas (April 19, 2016)

* 8:00 PM: WWE Beyond The Ring (WCW)

* 10:00 PM: Stone Cold Podcast (Ric Flair)

* 11:00 PM: WWE Beyond The Ring (WCW)

* 1:00 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Ric Flair)

* 2:00 AM: WWE Beyond The Ring (WCW)

* 4:00 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Ric Flair)

* 5:00 AM: WWE Countdown (Royal Rumble)

* 6:00 AM: WWE Beyond The Ring (WCW)

* 8:00 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Ric Flair)

* 9:00 AM: WWE Beyond The Ring (WCW)