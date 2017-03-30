* 12:00 PM: NXT replay

* 1:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 2:00 PM: WrestleMania Rewind (Undertaker and Triple H)

* 3:00 PM: Total Bellas (October 19, 2016)

* 4:00 PM: WWE 24 (WM32)

* 5:00 PM: First Look – DDP (New)

* 5:30 PM: Edge & Christian Show

* 6:00 PM: WWE Story Time

* 6:30 PM: Kurt Angle: Oh It’s True, It’s True

* 7:00 PM: WWE 24 (Raw After WM32)

* 8:00 PM: Bring It To The Table (New)

* 8:30 PM: First Look – DDP

* 9:00 PM: WWE 24 (WM32)

* 10:00 PM: WWE 24 (Daniel Bryan)

* 11:00 PM: Bring It To The Table

* 11:30 PM: First Look – DDP

* 12:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 19)

* 1:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 2:00 AM: Bring It To The Table

* 2:30 AM: First Look – DDP

* 3:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 19)

* 4:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 5:00 AM: WWE Hall of Fame 1994

* 6:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 19)

* 7:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 8:00 AM: Bring It To The Table

* 8:30 AM: First Look – DDP

* 9:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 19)

* 10:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)