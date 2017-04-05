wrestling / News
Today’s Schedule of Streaming Events on The WWE Network
* 12:00 PM: Legends With JBL (Booker T)
* 1:00 PM: 205 Live replay
* 1:45 PM: WWE Talking Smack replay
* 2:10 PM: WWE Story Time
* 2:30 PM: WWE Ride Along (The Club, Golden Truth)
* 3:00 PM: NXT Takeover: Orlando replay
* 5:00 PM: First Look (DDP)
* 5:30 PM: WWE Ride Along (The Club, Golden Truth)
* 6:00 PM: 205 Live replay
* 7:00 PM: WWE 24 (Night After WM32)
* 8:00 PM: NXT TV (New)
* 9:00 PM: 205 Live replay
* 10:00 PM: WWE Countdown (Strange Bedfellows)
* 11:00 PM: NXT TV replay
* 12:00 AM: 205 Live replay
* 1:00 AM: WWE Countdown (Strange Bedfellows)
* 2:00 AM: WWE Hall of Fame 2017 replay
* 5:30 AM: First Look (DDP)
* 6:00 PM: NXT TV replay
* 7:00 PM: 205 Live replay
* 8:00 AM: WWE Countdown (Strange Bedfellows)
* 9:00 AM: NXT TV replay
* 10:00 AM: 205 Live replay