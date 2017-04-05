* 12:00 PM: Legends With JBL (Booker T)

* 1:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 1:45 PM: WWE Talking Smack replay

* 2:10 PM: WWE Story Time

* 2:30 PM: WWE Ride Along (The Club, Golden Truth)

* 3:00 PM: NXT Takeover: Orlando replay

* 5:00 PM: First Look (DDP)

* 5:30 PM: WWE Ride Along (The Club, Golden Truth)

* 6:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 7:00 PM: WWE 24 (Night After WM32)

* 8:00 PM: NXT TV (New)

* 9:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 10:00 PM: WWE Countdown (Strange Bedfellows)

* 11:00 PM: NXT TV replay

* 12:00 AM: 205 Live replay

* 1:00 AM: WWE Countdown (Strange Bedfellows)

* 2:00 AM: WWE Hall of Fame 2017 replay

* 5:30 AM: First Look (DDP)

* 6:00 PM: NXT TV replay

* 7:00 PM: 205 Live replay

* 8:00 AM: WWE Countdown (Strange Bedfellows)

* 9:00 AM: NXT TV replay

* 10:00 AM: 205 Live replay