* 9:30 AM: WWE Money in the Bank 2017 replay

* 12:30 PM: Talking Smack MITB

* 1:00 PM: WWE Money in the Bank 2017 replay

* 4:00 PM: Talking Smack MITB

* 4:30 PM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 5:00 PM: Monday Night War (Mick Foley)

* 6:00 PM: Total Bellas (October 12, 2016)

* 7:00 PM: Swerved

* 7:30 PM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 8:00 PM: WWE Countdown (IC Champs)

* 9:00 PM: Stone Cold Podcast (Vince McMahon)

* 10:00 PM: Monday Night War (Foley)

* 11:06 PM: Table For 3 (New – Eve Torres, Maryse, Kelly Kelly)

* 11:36 PM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 12:06 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Vince McMahon)

* 1:06 AM: Monday Night War (Foley)

* 2:06 AM: Table For 3 (Eve Torres, Maryse, Kelly Kelly)

* 2:36 AM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 3:06 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Vince McMahon)

* 4:06 AM: Total Bellas (October 12, 2016)

* 5:06 AM: Table For 3 (Angle, Edge, Christian)

* 5:36 AM: Table For 3 (Eve Torres, Maryse, Kelly Kelly)

* 6:00 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Vince McMahon)

* 7:00 AM: Monday Night War (Foley)

* 8:00 AM: Table For 3 (Eve Torres, Maryse, Kelly Kelly)

* 8:30 AM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 9:00 AM: Stone Cold Podcast (Vince McMahon)

* 10:00 AM: Monday Night War (Foley)