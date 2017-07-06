* 12:00 PM: NXT TV replay

* 1:00 PM: WWE 24 (Women’s Evolution)

* 2:00 PM: WWE Countdown (Mysterious Superstars)

* 3:00 PM: Total Bellas (October 2, 2016)

* 4:00 PM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 5:00 PM: Kurt Angle: Oh It’s True It’s True

* 5:30 PM: New Day’s Fantastic Voyage

* 6:00 PM: Reborn By Fate: Hardys Interview

* 6:30 PM: WWE Unfiltered (Roman Reigns, Dr. Phil)

* 7:00 PM: WWE 24 (Women’s Evolution)

* 8:00 PM: Total Bellas (October 2, 2016)

* 9:00 PM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 10:00 PM: Kurt Angle: Oh It’s True It’s True

* 10:30 PM: New Day’s Fantastic Voyage

* 11:00 PM: Total Bellas (October 2, 2016)

* 12:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 1:00 AM: Kurt Angle: Oh It’s True It’s True

* 1:30 AM: New Day’s Fantastic Voyage

* 2:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 2, 2016)

* 3:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 4:00 AM: Kurt Angle: Oh It’s True It’s True

* 4:30 AM: New Day’s Fantastic Voyage

* 5:00 AM: Monday Night War (Deep Rosters)

* 6:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 2, 2016)

* 7:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)

* 8:00 AM: Kurt Angle: Oh It’s True It’s True

* 8:30 AM: New Day’s Fantastic Voyage

* 9:00 AM: Total Bellas (October 2, 2016)

* 10:00 AM: Total Divas (March 15, 2016)