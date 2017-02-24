– Tom Phillips has apparently been caught in an online affair. WZ reports that a woman who claims to have been involved with Phillips posted a picture to Instagram showing a sexually explicit conversation between her and Phillips, which appears to be an text conversation on an iPhone. You can see the picture at the link.

The Instagram post is captioned, “This is why I don’t trust people. Without my friends I never would’ve known that a high profile WWE commentator who was talking to me and wanted to get together, is engaged. I had zero idea and I couldn’t be more sorry to the girl involved. You deserve better than this. Apparently nobody is faithful anymore.”

Phillips put all of his social media profiles to private after word broke about the post. Neither WWE nor Phillips have publicly commented on the story as of yet.