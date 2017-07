– Tommaso Ciampa is not expected to return to the ring this year, according to a new report. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that the latest medical update given to the company is that he’ll be out with injury until March of 2018.

Ciampa was suffered a torn ACL at NXT Takeover: Chicago where #DIY faced The Authors of Pain, after which he turned on Johnny Gargano. He underwent surgery to fix the injury.