– According to Pwinsider.com, Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will be running a four-date tour of Australia in June, here are the dates and talents confirmed…

* June 17: in Sydney at the Sydney Showground.

* June 18: in Perth at the Cyril Jackson Recreation Centre.

* June 23: in Melbourne at the Whitehorse Club.

* June 24: in Adelaide at the Marion Leisure & Fitness Club.

* Confirmed for the shows are: Tommy Dreamer, MVP, Colt Cabana and Bull James

