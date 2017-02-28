wrestling / News
Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore Set For a Four-Date Tour of Australia
– According to Pwinsider.com, Tommy Dreamer’s House of Hardcore promotion will be running a four-date tour of Australia in June, here are the dates and talents confirmed…
* June 17: in Sydney at the Sydney Showground.
* June 18: in Perth at the Cyril Jackson Recreation Centre.
* June 23: in Melbourne at the Whitehorse Club.
* June 24: in Adelaide at the Marion Leisure & Fitness Club.
* Confirmed for the shows are: Tommy Dreamer, MVP, Colt Cabana and Bull James
Credit: Pwinsider.com