– According to f4wonline.com, NJPW’s Tomoaki Honma is starting to get some movement back after a scary injury that took place on Friday. Honma took a draping DDT from Jado during their tag match last week, but things got scary really fast as Honma laid motionless after taking the move.

Jado quickly covered him to end the match and medical assistance quickly came to the ring. Honma was awake and talking, but mostly motionless as he was taken from the ring. He has regained movement in his arms and legs but is still very weak and cannot sit up as of this report.

Honma suffered an injury to the C-3 and C-4 vertebrae in his neck; he has been moved from the hospital’s emergency room and has vowed to return to the ring.