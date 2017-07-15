MCW has released the card for night two of the “Shane Shamrock Memorial Cup XVII,” which happens tonight at MCW Arena, 1000 Joppa Farm RD in Joppa, MD. The meet and greet happens at 5:30 pm with bell time 7:30 pm. The meet and greets include Ricky Steamboat, The Godfather and Vickie Guerrero.

At 6:50 PM, there will be a special Facebook Live pre-show with:

– The Hell Cats (Sexy Steve and Jimmy Starz) vs. The Winners Circle (Rayo and Jeremiah) w/ Andy Vineberg

– Joe Keys vs. LSG

The main card includes:

– The Finals of the “Shamrock Cup” with 2-time winner Lio Rush, the last chance battle royal winner, Shaheem Ali, Joey Janela, Brandon Scott, and Joey Matthews

– A last chance battle royal to enter the “Shamrock Cup” finals

– Napalm BOMB and MCW Heavyweight champion Big Sean Studd w/ Andy Vineberg and Tara vs. The Bruiser and Marcellus Prime

– For the MCW Rage TV Title: Champion Dante Caballero w/ Alice McClearly vs. Greg Excellent vs. Maxwell Jacbon Friedman

– MCW Tag Team champions Guns 4 Hire (Paul Jordane and Bill Collier) defend against former champions The Ecktourage (Eric Chapel and Dirty Money) w/ Kevin Eck

– In a Grudge Rematch, Ryan McBride vs. Ken Dixon

– Anthony Bowens vs. Matt Macintosh

– The Godfather makes a special in-ring appearance!

