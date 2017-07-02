– TVGuide.com revealed the following listing for this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling on Thursday, July 6 following Slammiversary. The listing seems to imply that Alberto El Patron will win his match tonight and hold a celebration on Thursday.

“It’s all about the fallout from Slammiversary. Alberto El Patron will hold a celebration in the ring with a guest of honor, but an unwelcomed visitor makes their way to the IMPACT Zone. LAX announces their newest member, and things go south for Sonjay Dutt. Also: the Super X Cup ’17 will make a return.”